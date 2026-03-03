NewsDrum Informals: Make-or-break for Congress in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The Congress has reached a "make-or-break point" in its dealings with the DMK in Tamil Nadu.

As Rahul Gandhi is expected to take a final call on the future of the DMK-Congress alliance if the DMK does not improve its seat offer by Tuesday night. The DMK's "take it or leave it" approach towards the Congress has led to a serious rift in the alliance.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has made it clear that the DMK cannot part with more than 25 assembly seats and a Rajya Sabha berth for the Congress, which has reiterated its demand for 41 seats, two Rajya Sabha berths and an assurance for power sharing after the elections.

It did not go unnoticed that Rahul Gandhi had to be persuaded by Congress chief Malikarjun Kharge to greet Stalin on his birthday on March 1.

This was after a Congress leader from Tamil Nadu asked Kharge to intervene. Rahul Gandhi relented but tweeted a staid greeting.

Stalin's response was similar. What was missing was the usual "dear brother" element to the exchange.

What added to the irritation of the Congress leaders was DMK leaders hailing Stalin as the next Prime Minister candidate at a felicitation ceremony for him later that day.