NewsDrum Informals: Hiren Joshi exit buzz grows; Nirav K Shah tipped for PMO media coordination

New Delhi: The internal churn around Dr Hiren Joshi’s exit as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has sharpened, with multiple sources suggesting that Dr Nirav K Shah may be the new pointperson for media coordination in the country’s most powerful office.

Shah is currently designated as Communication Officer in the PMO. There is, however, no official communication on any appointment or allocation of charge so far.

NewsDrum had on November 30, 2025, reported strong chatter in government circles that Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had, for the time being, been asked to oversee responsibilities handled so far by Joshi, who was in charge of communications and information technology in the PMO.

Sources said the new arrangement is already being conveyed to key stakeholders, even as formal communication is awaited.

In the latest round of informal conversations in power corridors, Shah’s name is being discussed as the PMO’s key link with the media.

Sources in the government said Vaishnaw would look after media-related matters for the government, while Anil Baluni would continue to be the go-to person for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The current chatter suggests the PMO’s internal coordination on the media front may now be routed through Shah.