NewsDrum Informals: Is KC Venugopal a 'control freak'?

New Delhi: It is well known that Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal wants to have tight control of the party affairs. In fact, it is said in the Congress circles that apart from the Gandhi family, he is more powerful than any party leader has ever been.

Many Congress leaders recall that even Ahmed Patel in his heyday was not as influential as Venugopal is now.

Venugopal ensures that all appointments -- big or small -- are done through him. Take for example the appointment of a social media department head in the Madhya Pradesh Congress.

On January 13, Madhya Pradesh Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation Dr Sanjay Kamle issued a press release informing about the appointment of Chanchalesh Vyas as the president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress social media department by the state unit chief (Jitu Patwari).

Vyas immediately received congratulatory messages on social media and he thanked each and everyone for the wishes.

A week later on January 20, Venugopal issued a press release from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) regarding the appointment of Vyas as the head of the social media department in the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee.

This took many Congress leaders by surprise with some insisting that the move shows the dominating behaviour and controlling nature of Venugopal, the blue-eyed boy of Rahul Gandhi.