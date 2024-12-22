NewsDrum Informals: Revanth Reddy – Once called "RSS Anna"

"NewsDrum Informals is a weekly editoral feature, focussing on political whispers. It is our constant effort to offer unique and differentiating content to our readers. NewsDrum Informals brings the political grapevine to you and also keeps you abreast with the news circulating in the corridors of power. Stay tuned."

Revanth Reddy – Once called "RSS Anna"

New Delhi: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy was supposed to share the stage with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at a function in Hyderabad some time ago. He had given his consent to attend the event.

However, a Congress ally called Revanth two days before the function and suggested that his sharing the dais with the RSS chief would send wrong signals not only in the state but also within his party.

His presence would have created a controversy and also caused a huge embarrassment to the Congress party given that Rahul Gandhi has consistently attacked the RSS.

Revanth, at the last moment, decided not to attend the function and even Bhagwat did not turn up.

Telangana Congress leaders later claimed that Revanth proudly flaunts his RSS connection by repeatedly asserting that he knows the functioning of the Sangh as he was an active member of the ABVP during his student days.

In fact, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi had once lashed out at Revanth and said that his real name is RSS Anna. Owaisi further said that Revanth started his career with the RSS and alleged that Mohan Bhagwat controls the Congress headquarters in Hyderabad.

A sweet revenge

Delhi Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit was keen on contesting the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital from Babarpur.

However, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge insisted that he should fight from New Delhi against former chief minister and AAP strongman Arvind Kejriwal like his late mother and three-term Delhi CM Shiela Dikshit did.

Sandeep pleaded to the Congress president to change his seat but Kharge remained adamant.

Sandeep knows very well that he stands no chance against Kejriwal.

A Congress leader later pointed out that Kharge had an axe to grind against Sandeep as he was among the first proposers of Shashi Tharoor's candidature for the Congress president's elections against Kharge.