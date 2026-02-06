New Delhi: Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai had earlier this week told the state leadership that he would not be able to take up the party's election-related work in six constituencies assigned to him for the upcoming assembly elections, scheduled to be held in April-May this year, due to his father's health condition.

A former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Annamalai, 41, is apparently upset with the party leadership for removing him as the Tamil Nadu unit president.

But sources told NewsDrum that there were definite reasons to sack him from the post.

Firstly, he was the biggest hurdle in forging an alliance with the AIADMK and also blocked the entry of the AMMK, led by TTV Dinakaran into the NDA. Dinakaran is the nephew of VK Sasikala, a close and powerful aide of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Secondly and the most compelling reason is said to be the reports received by the BJP leadership that he was hobnobbing with the ruling DMK.

According to BJP sources, Annamalai was on several occasions spotted at a golf course in Chennai along with chief minister MK Stalin's son Udhyanidhi Stalin. A cardinal sin as far as the BJP is concerned.

