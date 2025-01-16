NewsDrum Informals: Why Congress snubbed its veteran leader for Indira Bhawan inauguration

"NewsDrum Informals is a weekly editoral feature, focussing on political whispers. It is our constant effort to offer unique and differentiating content to our readers. NewsDrum Informals brings the political grapevine to you and also keeps you abreast with the news circulating in the corridors of power. Stay tuned."

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader and five-time Member of Parliament Jai Prakash Aggarwal was conspicuous by his absence on Wednesday at the inauguration of the new headquarters of the grand old party in the national capital.

Some leaders pointed out that Aggarwal was not invited to the event held in Delhi from where he has been an MP for five terms.

It was later said that only All India Congress Committee (AICC) office bearers and former union ministers from Delhi were invited to the event.

Many Congress leaders recalled that Aggarwal was once considered close to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi but doesn't share the same equation with her son Rahul Gandhi. They blamed the Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal for deliberately ignoring and sidelining senior leaders.

Why did Ajay Maken cancel the press conference against Arvind Kejriwal?

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken was supposed to address a press conference against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday but had to cancel it at the last minute.

Maken had himself announced that he would hold a press conference to expose Kejriwal's anti-national acts. It is said that Maken was going to talk about Kejriwal's stay at the house of Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF) activist Gurwinder Singh during the 2017 assembly elections in Punjab.

Delhi Congress leaders claimed that the leadership was against any attack on Kejriwal on the issue that had been settled in Punjab after the AAP registered a landslide victory in the 2022 assembly elections. The Congress leadership insisted on attacking Kejriwal on the development issues, the plank on which he had won two consecutive assembly elections in Delhi.