Neighbour’s envy, owner’s pride - India@78

Kolkata: The classic tagline from the Onida TV advertising campaign is rather apt for India@78. India as a nation is on a decisive growth path, albeit occupational hiccups, while the region is largely in despair.

It is fair to say that almost everybody started with an identical advantage and comparable disadvantages. Pakistan and the country currently known as Bangladesh became free on August 14, 1947.

Sri Lanka was excused from overseas rule on February 4, 1948. Nepal was technically never colonised but sincerely acted as a British ally, especially to counter Chinese imperialism.

Maldives gained total independence from the temperate isles in 1965, while being a protectorate earlier. Bhutan enjoys the good offices of a colonial chain of munificence, from Great Britain to India.

In terms of advantages, the stock in trade of the British administration was passed on seamlessly.

The judiciary, the civil services, the police and the armed forces.

In terms of process, culture and best practices. As well as a continuing techno-commercial handshake with the past masters, through the camouflaged colonialism of the Commonwealth.

Unlike Afghanistan, every transition in South Asia was more akin to a corporate takeover than a revolutionary bloodbath. Unlike, also, the scenario in Kenya or the French detachment from Algeria.

In fact, the sheer bulk of India’s diversity would have made it, theoretically at least, a more difficult proposition than the compact neighbours.

Interestingly, this turned out to be our underrated strength, as no single socio-ethnic cohort could ever claim the land as its own.

Hindus, the religious majority, revelling in complex segmentation that even seasoned Marketing Gurus would find difficult to crack.

The significant others, find true meaning in regional nuances, thus deriving scalable affiliations. An adhesive for stability, that would surely seem unlikely in 1947.

Pakistan, as we know it today, has a population of about 250 million, of which nearly fifty per cent would be Punjabis.

An ethnic group which has valued military careers just as Southern India cherishes Engineering.

In 1939, close to 29% of soldiers in the British Indian Army, split between India and Pakistan after Partition, were Punjabi Muslims, largely from Pakistani Punjab.

Their contribution to British forces is rooted in the Revolt of 1857 that made colonial rulers wary of folks from the conventional acquisition arenas of modern-day Bihar and UP.

Pashtuns, who account for 16% of Pakistan’s population happen to be the second most dominant ethnic group within the army, and Urdu-speaking Muhajirs have contributed to serious leadership, including General Zia-ul-Haq.

The above data points probably explain Pakistan's coup culture.

Since its creation in 1947, Pakistan has spent many unstable decades under military rule (1958–1971, 1977–1988, 1999–2008).

Bangladesh inherited this culture, most studiously, during its 24-year association with Pakistan. A formidable aspirant for the Guinness Book of Ironies, if there were to be one.

In 1952, Bengalis were martyred for the denial of Bengali as a national language, initiating momentum that led to the liberation of 1971.

A freedom that was rendered possible by the remarkable efforts of the Indian Armed Forces, with no intention of occupation.

Upon attaining the wishlist, the Muktijoddha cadre reportedly massacred 20,000 odd Bihari Muslims, branding them as Rajakars.

On August 15, 1975, Sheikh Mujib was assassinated by army dissidents who resented his closeness to India and thus, a disservice to Islam.

General Zia, a mastermind, who eventually assumed office, was himself murdered in Chittagong (1981) by colleagues, an outcome of extravagant geopolitical intrigue.

Their two widows, Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina played seesaw in the power games, which continued till the day.

India, in all this, may feel rather disappointed. As the genuine liberator from Pakistani atrocities, do read the accounts of Antony Mascarenhas who exposed the world to this pogrom.

The massacre of over 200 intellectuals by Al-Badr on December 14, 1971, was merely a perverse icing. Yet, within a few decades, Pro Pakistan elements were deeply influential, dismissing the interests of India in hard politics and soft power, including Cricket.

If a further remake of Gadar was in the queue, Bangladesh would easily qualify.

Hasina, the fugitive, benefits from our kindness, as did her father Mujib.

The latter, a co-creator of the Great Calcutta Killings on August 16, 1946, a matter we have let pass.

Sri Lanka queered the pitch in significant ways, well known to readers. Sinhalese was appointed the sole official language which truthfully eliminated the Tamils from Government Service.

A law was also passed which unambiguously barred Indian Tamils from getting citizenship. Simply, because of superior education, Tamils occupied plum Government positions in the British era.

Vendetta politics of a free state, that has led to such gory consequences.

Over time, Tamils started demanding equal rights in their homeland, leading to the Prabhakaran scenario.

Once again, a majoritarian crisis, as an arguably dominant group flexes its undeserving muscles, aided recently by persuasive Chow Mein and spicy Chilli Chicken.

Maldives behaves like pricy scampi, seeking auctioneering for sauces, Chinese today and Malwani tomorrow.

Nepal has dismissed the monarchy but is yet in awe of subversive forces, who can build that extra airfield or highway.

Bhutan is happy and we all wish that they stay happy, truly a valuable valley. India, in the meanwhile, is delighted but apprehensive being a benevolent big brother.

In the last quarter of FY24, India's GDP grew by 8.2 per cent, ₹47.24 lakh crore, as per the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and the National Statistical Office.

India contributes to almost 80% of the South Asian economy.

We are the world's 5th largest economy in nominal terms and the world's 3rd largest economy by purchasing power-adjusted exchange rates (US$14.26 trillion).

India’s success can well be ascribed to its voracious diversity and institutional prowess, cultivated by like-minded stakeholders who believe passionately in the Rule of Law as a positive creative force, immune to divisive differences.

Wherein, any form of ideological conflict can be resolved by powerful processes, as guaranteed by the Constitution. Any attempt to deviate, leading to constructive and meaningful repartees, fuelled by conventional and social media.

Thus, naturally, we are the envy of the region. That resplendent mansion surrounded by scumbags and pretenders, in the larger game of nations.

We must be proud and diligent, as the growth path must continue unabated.

Equally, we must be continually vigilant, as the outsiders will never really be insiders, ever again. Neighbour’s envy, owner’s pride. That’s who we are and always have been.