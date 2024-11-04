Reaching 100 and strengthening the Parliament

Shimla: When Indira Gandhi was ten, she spent a summer in Mussoorie while her father, Jawaharlal Nehru, remained in Allahabad. During that time, Nehru wrote her a series of letters, telling the story of how the earth formed, how human and animal life began, and how civilisations and societies evolved. These letters, later translated into several languages (with Munshi Prem Chand translating them into Hindi), became a foundation for young Indira’s intellectual and political development. This education nourished her early political sensibilities and shaped her path, ultimately making her the first female prime minister of India.

Recently, Indira’s granddaughter, Priyanka Gandhi, entered the political fray from Wayanad. She stated that while she might resemble her grandmother, her brother Rahul is the one who most embodies her spirit. The differences between the eras that shaped Indira and her grandchildren are stark. Indira was moulded during a period of intense nationalistic fervour, with India’s struggle for independence providing a rich environment for absorbing ideals and principles. Priyanka and Rahul, however, grew up during the Congress Party’s decline and the rise of Hindutva-led politics in India. This distinct background makes direct comparisons between the two generations challenging.

November 23 will be an important date for political observers, as Congress is projected to achieve the symbolic milestone of 100 seats, with Priyanka likely to win the Wayanad by-election. Additionally, results from Maharashtra and Jharkhand, where polls will be held on November 20 and in two phases on November 13 and November 20, could prove pivotal for Congress. If the party secures a strong foothold in these states, it could position itself to form secular governments and increase its influence on a national scale. Priyanka’s entry into Parliament is expected to add value to the Indian legislature, not only by representing the second-largest political party but also through her articulate and impassioned advocacy.

Opportunity to Break the Lull

After the May 2024 general elections, where the BJP failed to secure an absolute majority, the political mood in the country has been somewhat subdued. Although the BJP gained ground in Haryana, its success in recent elections reflects a broader strategy of using state resources, financial power, and social engineering to create political advantage. In Haryana, the BJP directed a calculated campaign that polarised the electorate, drawing non-Jat sections into its fold under the guise of protecting them from an imagined threat posed by Jats. This approach worked, partly because Congress failed to counter the narrative effectively.

The BJP’s recent actions suggest a shift in tactics, using micro-targeting and fostering social divides to consolidate power. This trend reflects the BJP’s ability to adapt its approach based on local dynamics, and it highlights Congress’s need for a proactive response. Priyanka’s entry into Parliament provides an opportunity for Congress to regain momentum and present a unified front against BJP’s ideological and electoral strategies.

Why Priyanka Matters

Indian politics, apart from being driven by class and social issues, has long been shaped by iconic leaders. Figures such as Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Jayaprakash Narayan, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Jyoti Basu, and Sharad Pawar have not only represented social and economic dynamics but have also been prominent individuals driving national discourse. This phenomenon extends beyond India; for instance, Mahatma Gandhi in India, Mao Zedong in China, and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam have all been personifications of major movements and ideologies.

Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into parliamentary politics is significant because it aligns with this tradition of transformative leadership. One of this article’s authors, who worked with a former general secretary of the CPI(M), recalls a conversation about the Gandhi family’s practice of keeping away from active politics until the younger generation has reached a certain level of maturity. Priyanka’s role has evolved gradually, first as the Congress Party’s general secretary and then as a campaigner for her late father, Rajiv Gandhi. Her entry into Parliament, therefore, is a strategic step that brings experience and continuity to her role in national politics.

Her presence will be crucial in a Parliament that has seen limited opposition to the ruling BJP. Priyanka’s entry gives the Congress Party an additional strong voice and a platform to challenge BJP policies. She brings a strategic blend of legacy and contemporary relevance, positioning herself not as a “parachute candidate” but as a figure grounded in years of political engagement.

Strengthening the Opposition

Priyanka’s role in Parliament could break the current political inertia, providing Congress and other opposition parties with a new opportunity to target the BJP’s policies and strategies. Her participation in parliamentary debates could act as a catalyst, bringing key issues to the forefront and challenging BJP narratives on economic, social, and environmental fronts. In recent years, Parliament has often been dominated by a lack of robust debate and meaningful opposition. Priyanka’s arrival could revitalize this space, offering a forum to advocate for economic stability, environmental protection, and social justice.

Moreover, Priyanka is well-positioned to address concerns about divisive policies and socio-economic inequality, which have become major issues in India. The BJP’s economic policies have faced criticism for prioritizing corporate interests over those of marginalized communities, while social policies have sometimes intensified communal tensions. Priyanka’s background and experience provide her with the necessary perspective to address these issues, and her voice could become a rallying point for those disillusioned by the current administration.

Challenges and Expectations

While Priyanka’s presence could energize the opposition, she is likely to face intense scrutiny and criticism, both politically and personally. As a prominent opposition figure, she will be targeted by those who see her as a threat to the ruling party’s dominance. BJP leaders and supporters have often portrayed the Gandhi family as symbols of the Congress Party’s old guard, using this narrative to delegitimize their influence. Priyanka will need to navigate these challenges carefully, maintaining her focus on substantive issues rather than being drawn into political distractions.

Her entry also raises expectations among Congress supporters and those who view her as a potential leader capable of revitalizing the party. Priyanka’s success will depend on her ability to unify various factions within the Congress Party, articulate a clear vision, and connect with a younger, more diverse electorate. This could involve building coalitions with regional parties, engaging with grassroots movements, and addressing issues that resonate with India’s youth.

In conclusion, Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into Parliament marks a significant moment for Congress and the broader opposition. It offers an opportunity to challenge BJP’s strategies, address issues affecting ordinary Indians, and bring renewed vigour to India’s legislative process. However, her journey will be fraught with obstacles, as she steps into a political arena marked by intense polarization and evolving public expectations.