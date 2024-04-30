Why the Left may again be right for Bengal

Kolkata: The June 4 Electoral Derby may well have a twist in Bengal. A new look CPI (M) is poised to rattle the BJP-TMC party. Anecdotally, for sure. How significantly, we need to see.

Logically, the 42 seats seem to be a toss-up between the powers in Delhi and Nabanna. Both the Congress and the Communists seem tired and shaken, scarcely disturbing the scorers in the last edition. But a lot has transpired in the last year or so. Exposing some crucial gaps in the defensive formation of the favourites.

The TMC is on a good wicket, with its formidable street power. However, questionable insiders have been exposed rather rapidly. The latest judicial verdict on teacher recruitment has shattered public equilibrium. Education, in the state of Tagore, does not deserve to be in this state. So says the common and uncommon man.

The BJP is set for a stern tussle, the assembly elections showing much promise. Yet the strong counter-narratives by TMC, led by the influential CM, can create sincere doubts. In tandem with the upsurge of the INDIA alliance, well amplified by digital lubricants. Definitely, a strong team. But not yet the winning team.

Herein enters CPI (M) 2.0. Careful to shed any dubious baggage, while staying true to its thoughtful core. The old guard, Biman Basu and Mohammed Salim are in the visible periphery, as are the timeless firebrands Brinda Karat and Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya. But the real story lies in its youth brigade. A bunch of fresh minds with nothing to declare. Not even the electoral bonds, as the party clearly abstained.

Not being in power for over a decade has its underrated merits. For starters, no recent controversy can be ascribed to them. Singur and the usual tally of industry-unfriendly manoeuvres are insignificant in the public consciousness. As the last decade, aided by new-age media, has produced many more top-of-mind blockbusters. Also, the voters are getting younger.

Equally, the unimpeachable core of the party, intellect and integrity, are suddenly back in fashion. In public perception and popular wishlists. Intellect, in terms of a gentrified version of political cadre. Integrity is expressed as harmony and honesty. Politics is a cyclical process, as proven over time. When the time comes, it stays, for a while.

The candidates on offer live up to this promise. Sujan Chakraborty from Dum Dum, Srijan Bhattacharya from Jadavpur, Dipsita Dhar from Serampore and Sayan Banerjee from Tamluk. Each exudes a clean-cut persona, the romance of new-age revolutionaries. This time, seeking an evolution. While the feisty quota is well fulfilled by Minakshi Mukherjee, leader of the DYFI, the student's wing. Every version is part of a well-knitted fabric, united in conviction.

A shining emissary of this transformation is Saira Shah Halim, standing from Kolkata South. An epitome of inclusive dignity, a quality alarmingly extinct. Her campaigning is real beyond imagination and credible in every measure. Daughter of an Army stalwart, daughter-in-law of an iconic politician and wife of a philanthropist doctor. Bridging the ages with sensible elan. Beyond just a well-inked vote, she is a leap of faith.

A victory for her and any accomplished party colleague will be an anecdote in 2024. Gold and Silver, overall in Bengal, will surely belong to BJP and TMC, in whichever order. The CPI(M) will surely gain a lot more learning than seats this time. The subtle changes in winds cannot be ignored by the competing met offices.

Educated urban voters are feeling detached from the candidates they are choosing. Unlike the past, where there was ample scope for empathy. In a role reversal, the endorsement of a Leftist significance can come from such folks and not just the rural peasantry. The country is booming and so is the IPL, but citizens are seeking meaningful handshakes with their representatives. Which in Bengal, at least, begins with the state of mind.

The beauty of a thriving democracy is the liberty of the underdog. To spring a surprise when least expected. By rewarding the pulse of the voter. Do keep an eye on the Left in Bengal. It may again be on the right track.

