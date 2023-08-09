Making use of STP as an investment strategy to achieve financial goals

New Delhi: Retail investors exercise caution when choosing to invest in a mutual fund scheme. If market fluctuations prompt them to consider an alternative plan within the same fund house, they can opt for a systematic transfer plan (STP).

The STP option allows investors to transfer funds from one scheme to another within the same fund house. However, transferring funds between different asset management companies (AMCs) is not permitted.

Typically, most mutual fund houses require a minimum transfer amount of Rs 12,000 for investors to avail themselves of the STP option.

Why opt for STP?

The STP option is an investment strategy in mutual funds that enables you to transfer a predetermined amount of money from one fund to another at regular intervals. It serves as an effective tool for portfolio rebalancing and seizing potential market opportunities.

Benefiting from rupee cost averaging

An STP is a compelling choice for investors seeking to leverage rupee cost averaging when purchasing units of a mutual fund. Opting for an STP offers several advantages and can be a strategic choice for investors:

By adopting this strategy, investors can avoid investing large sums at peak price levels during bullish markets, reducing the risk of unfavorable timing. The process is simple and effective:

Invest a fixed amount regularly, such as weekly, monthly, or quarterly.

As the mutual fund unit price fluctuates, you'll purchase more units when the price is low and fewer units when it's high.

Over time, this averaging approach smooths out your cost per unit and lowers your overall risk.

The STP option serves as an excellent method to implement rupee cost averaging. Its user-friendly setup and automation make it an ideal long-term investment solution. For those seeking to invest in mutual funds while mitigating risk, STP presents a compelling and beneficial option to explore.

Convenience to investors

The STP way offers a convenient method to seamlessly transfer funds between various mutual fund schemes. With an STP, you can establish regular fund transfers from one scheme to another at intervals that suit your preference, be it weekly, monthly, or quarterly.

The process is automated, eliminating the need for manual transfers through account logins. Apart, STPs can be highly advantageous for portfolio rebalancing or capitalizing on market opportunities.

For instance, if you wish to diversify your investments from a growth scheme to a debt scheme gradually, you can set up an STP to transfer a fixed amount monthly.

This gradual transition helps in moving funds from a riskier asset class to a safer one. Additionally, STPs can be utilized to capitalize on favourable market conditions.

Suppose you anticipate the value of a specific scheme to increase; in that case, setting up an STP allows you to transfer funds into that scheme, potentially leading to higher returns. In summary, STPs serve as a convenient and effective means to transfer funds between different mutual fund schemes, providing investors with valuable flexibility and opportunities for optimizing their investments.

Benefits of using STPs

Utilizing STPs offers several advantages:

Convenience : The STPs operate automatically, eliminating the need for manual transfers through account logins.

: The STPs operate automatically, eliminating the need for manual transfers through account logins. Flexibility : You have the freedom to set up STPs for fund transfers on a weekly, monthly, or quarterly basis, based on your preferences.

: You have the freedom to set up STPs for fund transfers on a weekly, monthly, or quarterly basis, based on your preferences. Opportunity : The STPs provide opportunities to capitalize on market trends or rebalance your portfolio efficiently.

: The STPs provide opportunities to capitalize on market trends or rebalance your portfolio efficiently. Disciplined investing : STP encourages disciplined investing. Investors commit to regular transfers, which promotes a systematic approach to managing their funds and staying on track with their financial goals.

: STP encourages disciplined investing. Investors commit to regular transfers, which promotes a systematic approach to managing their funds and staying on track with their financial goals. Tax benefits : The STPs can provide tax benefits, allowing you to claim deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act when investing in a debt fund through this method.

: The STPs can provide tax benefits, allowing you to claim deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act when investing in a debt fund through this method. Portfolio rebalancing: Additionally, STPs facilitate portfolio rebalancing, a crucial aspect of aligning your risk and returns with your financial objectives. For instance, if you are saving for retirement, you can systematically shift your portfolio from equity funds to debt funds as you approach retirement age, and STPs offer a structured approach to achieving this goal.

The dangers of using the STP option

While choosing an STP for transferring funds from one scheme to another can be beneficial, investors should exercise caution regarding potential tax liabilities and exit loads.

One must understand that the transfer of funds between schemes is considered a redemption of units from one scheme and a fresh purchase of units in another.

As a result, investors pursuing STPs for earning extra income should be aware that they may incur costs in the form of income tax and exit loads. It's crucial to factor in these expenses before deciding to proceed with the transfer plan. Careful consideration will ensure a well-informed decision that aligns with your financial goals.

In summary, choosing an STP can be a well-thought-out move for investors aiming for a methodical and balanced investment approach. It provides an opportunity to diversify their portfolio effectively and minimize the impact of market fluctuations on their overall returns.