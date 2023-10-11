Why should you aim for comprehensive insurance coverage?

New Delhi: Inadequate insurance coverage can severely undermine an individual's financial portfolio. It's not just about acquiring life or non-life insurance; the adequacy of coverage is paramount. In such cases, securing comprehensive coverage across various insurance categories, including life, auto, and health, becomes essential.

In the event of substantial out-of-pocket expenses during a hospital stay, even the most rudimentary health insurance or life insurance policy may prove insufficient. Those seeking a combination of various coverages within a single policy may find comprehensive coverage to be a suitable option.

Vehicle insurance coverage

In the realm of auto insurance, policyholders have the option to choose between two types of coverage: own damage and third-party liability. As mandated by the Motor Vehicles Act, all drivers must possess insurance that includes coverage for third-party damages. These policies exclusively address the policyholder's legal responsibility for injuries caused to third parties by the policyholder's vehicle.

Comprehensive coverage goes beyond merely addressing damage to the insured vehicle; it also includes provisions for third-party damages. Additionally, policyholders can opt for personal accident insurance as an extra layer of protection when choosing comprehensive coverage. While comprehensive insurance may come at a slightly higher cost compared to third-party insurance, it offers a broader range of benefits and safeguards.

Both two-wheelers and four-wheelers can reap the advantages of comprehensive coverage. Opting for comprehensive insurance is generally a prudent choice because it grants policyholders access to benefits such as the no-claim bonus (NCB) and a variety of supplementary coverages like zero depreciation and roadside assistance.

Health insurance coverage

A comprehensive health insurance plan covers a wide range of medical expenses and protects the entire family under the umbrella of a single insurance policy. There are numerous advantages to having comprehensive health insurance, including cash rewards, value-added services, and additional advantages.

Depending on the type of treatment received, policyholders registered in such policies may be entitled for cashless or reimbursement claims. Teleconsultations with licensed medical specialists, preventive health screenings, financial protection for medical facilities, and zone enhancements are examples of value-added services.

Other advantages include a broad coverage cumulative bonus, which means that policyholders who do not file any claims during the year will have their total insured amount increased without paying any more premiums. Customers who have not made any claims during the year are eligible for this benefit.

A comprehensive plan is one that can be revised on a regular basis. As a result, regardless of policyholders age, they can continue to enjoy the plan's benefits as long as they continue to pay your premiums. If the policyholder obtains coverage for themselves or a member of their family, they get tax benefits under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act.

Life insurance cover

In India, consumers have a diverse array of life insurance options at their disposal, encompassing endowment plans, money-back plans, term plans, and regular life insurance plans. In recent years, there has been a notable uptick in the preference for term plans among individuals. This surge in popularity can be attributed to their competitive rates, which offer substantial coverage compared to conventional plans.

Conversely, a comprehensive plan in the realm of life insurance goes beyond the standard death benefit or life cover. It extends additional advantages, including critical illness coverage, which provides a safeguard for the policyholder.

Claims are disbursed in two stages: The initial payout occurs when a severe condition is diagnosed and serves as regular payments to compensate for income loss alongside the death benefit, followed by the second payout upon the demise of the insured individual. In instances of severe illness or death, policyholders have the option to select either a lump sum payment, periodic payments, or a combination of both.

While additional options like critical illness riders are now available for purchase alongside term plans, a comprehensive plan can also play a vital role in safeguarding your future financial stability. This is because a comprehensive strategy encompasses a wider array of potential scenarios, offering enhanced protection.