Rajya Sabha Chairman rebukes Jaya Bachchan; actor-turned MP seeks apology

New Delhi: Jaya Bachchan, former actor and a member of the Rajya Sabha, was reminded by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to maintain decorum during a session.

Beginning her speech, Bachchan questioned tonality and expression of the chair in dealing with opposition MPs.

Dhankhar emphasised that Bachchan, despite her celebrity status, must adhere to the rules and respect the decorum of the parliamentary proceedings.

This interaction sparked a discussion on social media, with many users supporting Dhankhar's stance and criticising Bachchan for her behaviour in the Rajya Sabha.

The entire opposition walked out of the house after the altercation between Bachchan and Dhankhar.

Later, Bachchan sought an apology from Dhankhar despite her mistake in challeging the chair.