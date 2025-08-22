1. U Mumba aim for second title after rigorous training camp

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) After undergoing a rigorous training camp, 2015 champions U Mumba are banking on the expertise gained with the core group to end a decade-long title drought when the Pro Kabaddi League season 2025 begins on August 29.

U Mumba, who made it to the finals of the first three editions of the PKL, held a 50-day training camp in Pune in the lead-up to the 12th edition of the tournament.

“Our 50 per cent job was done at the auction,” said skipper Sunil Kumar, who has won the PKL once in the past, at an event here on Friday to launch U Mumba’s home and away jerseys.

Sunil said the team focused on certain areas of concern during the training camp, and hoped that the team will strike the right balance between youth and experience.

“It has been a long gap of 10 years since we won the title. The mistakes we made in the Eliminator last season, we will look not to repeat them and lift the trophy,” Sunil told PTI.

U Mumba, who recorded 12 wins in 22 matches to make the playoffs, lost to Patna Pirates in Eliminator 2 of the previous season.

“We will make our strategies as per our opponents and ensure that the players stick with them. If that is done, I don’t think mistakes can be made,” said Sunil.

While the team was able to retain their key players ahead of the 2025 auction, U Mumba also brought back Anil Chaprana as their head coach for the 2025 edition.

“In the camp, we began working on our fitness and then moved to our combinations. When all players come together and play as a unit, the team get success. We will also look to strike the right balance between our young players and those with experience,” Sunil added. PTI DDV AT DDV AT