10-man India lose 1-2 to Qatar in AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Doha, Sep 7 (PTI) India went down 1-2 to hosts Qatar after being reduced to 10 men in their second Group H clash of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers here.

Al Hashmi Mohialdin (18') had put Qatar in the lead early on, before Muhammed Suhail (52') equalised. However, a Jassem Al Sharshani (67') penalty ensured the three points for Qatar on Saturday.

Buoyed by their 2-0 victory against Bahrain in the last match, India made a quick start to the game, Suhail getting an early chance, where he shot just inches over the crossbar from outside the box in the second minute.

The hosts slowly gained control of the game and took the lead in the 18th minute, when Mohialdin, off a corner, headed the ball powerfully into the ground, making it loop over the heads of the Indian defence after the bounce as it went into the top corner.

An intense midfield battle ensued after Qatar took the lead, India constantly looking to find their way back in the game.

The Blue Colts came out fighting in the second half. Their efforts paid dividends, when Macarton intercepted a ball in the middle and played Suhail through on the right. While Suhail's cross was a bit too long, it landed at Sannan's feet on the other wing.

The left winger also decided to whip it in, but this time, it was sent it with pin-point accuracy, as Suhail nodded it in at the far post to equalise.

Chhetri, in the 63rd minute, chipped a pass to Suhail behind the lines, but the ball was a yard too ahead of the latter, as Ghulais collected it.

The complexion of the game completely changed a couple of minutes later, when India defender Pramveer brought down Noureldin Ibrahim inside the box, as the referee pointed to the spot.

Pramveer picked up his second yellow card of the match, and India were down to 10 men.

Qatar captain Al Sharshani stepped up and converted the penalty despite Sahil guessing correctly to put the hosts back in the lead.

With more spaces to exploit, Qatar were constantly looking to secure the three points with a third goal.

India had one last chance to score, when they won a corner in injury time. But Aimen's corner, aimed at the far post, missed the unmarked Shivaldo’s head by a small margin.

Qatar, with this win, have established firm control at the top of the Group H table, with six points from two matches. Bahrain, who had defeated Brunei Darussalam, earlier in the day, moved on to three points, the same as India, but remain third due to their inferior head-to-head record against the Blue Colts.