10-man Jamshedpur FC edge Inter Kashi to extend winning run

Jamshedpur, Mar 6 (PTI) Ten-man Jamshedpur FC produced a gritty display to defeat Inter Kashi 1-0 in a high-energy Indian Super League match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, here on Friday.

Steven Eze scored the decisive goal, even as the home side played most of the match duration with 10 men after Vincy Barretto was sent off in the 19th minute.

This was Jamshedpur's fourth consecutive win of the season.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Jamshedpur created the better chances in the first half. Messi Bouli threatened on multiple occasions, first bursting down the left before heading narrowly wide, while Madih Talal and Nikola Stojanovic combined well in attack.

Goalkeeper Albino Gomes also made a crucial save late in the half to keep the scores level.

The breakthrough came in the 57th minute. After Bouli won a free-kick near the edge of the box, Talal curled in a delivery that Eze headed powerfully past the goalkeeper.

Inter Kashi pressed hard for an equaliser thereafter but were denied by a flying save from Gomes and a disciplined Jamshedpur defence.

The hosts also threatened on the counter, with Talal setting up Bouli whose angled effort was kept out by the Inter Kashi goalkeeper. The visitors came closest late on when a shot struck the woodwork, but Jamshedpur held firm to secure the win.

Jamshedpur will next face NorthEast United FC away on March 15. PTI TAP UNG