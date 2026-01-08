10-year medal strategy set to be unveiled at Ahmedabad Sports Governance Conclave

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) India's medal strategy for the next 10 years, which has been seen and approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be unveiled at a Sports Governance Conclave being organised by the Sports Ministry in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The Conclave would be attended by representatives of National Sports Federations (NSFs), the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Sports Ministry.

"The 10-year medal strategy is ready, it has been seen and approved by the Prime Minister. And we will unveil it at the conclave in Ahmedabad," a sports ministry official said on Thursday but did not reveal the specifics of the plan.

"The meeting is intended to align federations with long-term national goals, rather than short-term or event-specific planning," the source added.

The conclave will also focus on a collective review of India's preparedness for major international sporting events in the coming years.

Ahmedabad would be hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games and is also bidding to host the 2036 Olympics. The Olympic bid is currently on hold after the International Olympic Committee paused the host selection process to review its criteria.

"The forum helps strengthen coordination between the Government, the Indian Olympic Association and National Sports Federations," the ministry official said.

"The conclave is expected to result in a shared understanding of India’s long-term sporting roadmap and priorities," he added.

National Sports Federations are expected to commit to time-bound governance and structural reforms in line with national policy after the National Sports Governance Act came into force earlier this month.

"There will be clearer alignment on athlete development pathways, sports science integration and grassroots strengthening," he said.

More International events in India ====================== Federations are expected to play a more proactive role in bringing international competitions to India and this would be a major point of discussion during the conclave.

"The Indian Olympic Association holding its General Body Meeting alongside the conclave will ensure institutional alignment within the Olympic movement," said the official.

The conclave is also expected to encourage federations to pursue greater representation and leadership roles in international sports bodies.