100 Years of Indian hockey: HI unveils grants, Nov 7 festival

Mahabalipuram, Jul 27 (PTI) Hockey India has announced a substantial increase in its financial grants to support the organisation of national and grassroots-level events during its 15th Congress here.

Form now on, Rs 70 lakh each will be allocated for hosting the Senior Men's and Senior Women's National Championships, Rs 30 lakh each for organising Junior Men, Junior Women, Sub-Junior Men, and Sub-Junior Women National Championships.

Besides, Rs 25 lakh will be given to each state to support the organisation of district and state-level competitions.

These enhanced grants aim to strengthen infrastructure, improve event quality, and ensure wider participation by reducing financial constraints at the local level, Hockey India said in a press release on Sunday.

The support is expected to benefit thousands of emerging players, coaches, and grassroots officials who are the backbone of Indian hockey's future, it said.

Marking 100 years of Indian hockey's journey, the session witnessed a series of landmark announcements, including a nationwide festival on November 7.

To commemorate the milestone, Hockey India will organise a nationwide celebration that will feature 1,000 simultaneous matches — one men's and one women's match in every district of the country — engaging over 36,000 players (18,000 men and 18,000 women).

This initiative will bring together players from every corner of the country.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said: "As we celebrate 100 years of Indian hockey, we not only honour our golden legacy but also lay a strong foundation for the future. This nationwide festival is our tribute to every player, coach, and fan who has carried Indian hockey forward.

"The financial support we are announcing is a direct investment in the dreams of the next generation, ensuring that no talent is left behind due to lack of resources." PTI AH AH ATK