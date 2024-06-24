11-member squad for Asian Junior squash

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) An 11-member squad will represent India at the 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Islamabad beginning on Tuesday.

Nine of the players are seeded in the top-10 in their respective age-group categories in the five-day meet.

Shiven Agarwal and Aadya Budhia have got the second seeds in boys’ U-15 and girls’ U-13 sections respectively.

India squad (with seedings in brackets) =========================== Boys – U-17: Yusha Nafees (6); U-15: Shiven Agarwal (2), Lokesh Subramani; U-13: Dhruv Bopana.

Girls – U-19: Nirupama Dubey (5), Shameena Riaz (8); U-17: Unnati Tripathi (6); U-15: Anika Dubey (8), Diva Shah (9); U-13: Aadya Budhia (2); Goushika M (4).