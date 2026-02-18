12-member Indian team to compete at Asian Cross-Country Championships

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Army's Harmanjot Singh will be among a 12-member Indian team that will compete in the 18th Asian Cross-Country Championships from February 21 in Fukuoka, Japan.

The Indian team will leave for Japan on Wednesday, said Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Bahadur Singh Sagoo.

The AFI selected the national team based on the athletes' performance during the 60th National Cross-Country Championships held last month in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The Indian athletes will compete in the senior men's, women's, and U20 groups.

Harmanjot will compete in the men's 10km.

Aditya Gurjar, Abhinandan Suryavanshi and Karan Ramesh Saranade will represent India in the men's U20 category.

The distance for the men's U20 event is 8km.

The members of the women's 10km team are Nandani Gupta, Ujala, Soniya and Munni Devi.

Versha, Mani Yadav, Sonam Kumari and Aarju will compete in the women's U20 group.

