120 golfers participate in inaugural tournament in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) The inaugural edition of the Shri P.M. Rungta Memorial Golf Cup was held at Rambagh Golf Club here and witnessed participation from nearly 120 golfers.

The event was attended by former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

Professional female golfer Ridhima Dilawari was also present on the occasion.

"It's truly inspiring to see such enthusiasm for golf and the spirit of sportsmanship displayed by all participants. Such events not only promote the sport but also bring together individuals from diverse backgrounds," Azharuddin said.

Gaurav Rungta, trustee of Shri P.M. Rungta Foundation, said that the tournament serves as a platform to promote sportsmanship while reflecting the growing passion and interest in golf.

The tournament concluded with an award distribution ceremony, where winners and runners-up from different categories were felicitated.

The 'Overall Net Winner Golfer Trophy' was claimed by Ankit Palawat.

The Runner of the handicap categories included Rajat Karwasara in the 0-9 category, Devendra Kumar in the 10-18 category, and Vinay Modi in the 19-24 category.

The winners of the handicap categories included Arjun Kucchal in the 0-9 category, Anurudh Sablawat in the 10-18 category, and Yugank Sharma in the 19-24 category.

The veteran golfer award was won by Inan Shamsi, while the lady golfer title was claimed by Sarah Choudhary.