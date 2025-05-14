12th MTB Shimla: Over 120 cyclists from 20 states to participate

Shimla, May 14 (PTI) Over 120 cyclists from 20 states are set to participate in 12th edition of MTB Shimla, India's premier mountain biking challenge held over three days spread across 120 km course.

The event being organised by Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA) in association with Himachal Tourism, Government of Himachal Pradesh and Cycling Association of Himachal Pradesh will be held from May 16 to 18.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would flag off the rally from the historic Ridge on May 16.

The main highlight of the event would be a 20 km heritage ride through the main town of Shimla on May 16, demonstrating the rich culture, panoramic beauty and history to the world.

A large number of youth and school children have been invited to join the event, a statement issued here on Wednesday said.

The trail, designed to test endurance and skill, features jeep tracks, meadows, and cross-country routes and the participants would ride through breathtaking landscapes of the Kufri-Chail Wildlife Sanctuary and the Potters hill Glen Reserve Forest, said Mohit Sood, president of HASTPA.