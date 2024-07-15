13 athletes from Indian Army to take part in seven disciplines at Paris Olympics

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Thirteen athletes from the Indian Army are set to take part in seven disciplines at the upcoming Paris Olympics, the force said on Monday.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Army said this in a post on X.

"#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS interacted (on video conference) with #IndianArmy athletes who are set to represent India in the upcoming #ParisOlympics2024. #COAS extended his best wishes to the athletes & expressed his admiration for their dedication and hard work, emphasising that their achievements are a source of immense pride for the #IndianArmy and the Nation.

"13 #IndianArmy athletes will be participating in 7 disciplines at the #ParisOlympics2024. The Indian Army's formidable presence includes athletes renowned for their exceptional skills and past achievements on the world stage," it posted. PTI KND MNK MNK