13 Indian para-shuttlers, including champion Krishna Nagar, qualify for Paris Paralympics

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) As many as 13 Indian para-shuttlers, including reigning champion Krishna Nagar, have qualified for the upcoming Paris Paralympics, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The Indians will compete in nine different events in the badminton competition at the Paris Olympics to be held from August 28 to September 8.

Nagar will defend his men's singles SH6 category gold he had won in the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021. Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj (men's singles SL4) and Manoj Sarkar (men's singles SL3) had won a silver and bronze respectively in Tokyo.

A total of 120 para badminton athletes (60 men and 60 women) representing 31 National Paralympic Committees have qualified for the Paris Paralympic Games. They will compete in 16 events (12 singles and four doubles), the BWF said on Wednesday.

There are three new events on the programme for Paris Paralympics -- Women’s Singles Standing Lower 3 (WS SL3), Women’s Singles Short Stature 6 (WS SH6), and Mixed Doubles Short Stature 6 (XD SH6).

Athletes from Austria, Belgium, Chile, Italy, New Zealand, Nigeria and USA will compete in Paralympic badminton for the first time.

The para badminton competition will be played from August 29 to September 2 at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena.

Indian shuttlers who have qualified for Paris Olympics: Men's singles SH6: Krishna Nagar; Sivarajan Solaimalai Men's singles SL3: Kumar Nitesh; Manoj Sarkar Women's singles SL3: Manasi Girishchandra Joshi; Mandeep Kaur Men's singles SL4: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj; Sukant Kadam; Tarun Women's singles SL4: Palak Kohli Women's singles SU5:Thulasimathi Murugesan; Manisha Ramadass Women's singles SH6: Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5: Kumar Nitesh and Thulasimathi Murugesan; Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj and Palak Kohli Mixed Doubles SH6: Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan. PTI PDS PDS UNG