14 Indian boxers advance to finals of U-15 & U-17 Asian Championships

Amman (Jordan), Apr 27 (PTI) Indian boxers continued their good run with as many as 14 pugilists moving to the finals of the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships here.

Nine of the 12 women's U-15 boxers competing in the semifinals won their respective bouts to progress ahead on the eighth day of competition on Saturday.

Komal (30-33 kg), Navya (58 kg), and Sunaina (61 kg) secured dominant RSC (Referee Stopped Contest) victories, while Khushi Ahlawat (35 kg), Tamanna (37 kg), Princi (52 kg), and Trushana Mohite (67 kg) picked up dominant wins.

Milky Meinam (43 kg) battled hard to edge out her opponent in a tight 3-2 result, rounding off a highly successful day for India's young female boxers.

Svi (40 kg) and Vanshika (70+ kg) had received byes to the final.

In the men's U-15 competition, Sanskar Vinod (35 kg) became the first to secure a place in the title bout with a RSC win over Kyrgyzstan's Arsen Zhorobaev.

He was later joined in the final round by Rudraksh Singh Khaidem (46 kg), Abhijeet (61 kg), and Lakhsay Phogat (64 kg), all of whom won on points.

India have secured 43 medals. PTI APA AH AH