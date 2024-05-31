16 pugilists to feature in inaugural Global Boxing Series on June 1

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) Sixteen pugilists will feature in eight fights at the inaugural edition of the Global Boxing Series, to be held here on Saturday.

Most of these 16 boxers in action at the Jade Garden Banquets in Worli will be making their pro-boxing debut.

Among these boxers are Ishan Rawat, known as Knucklehead Warrior, and Tayne de Villiers, whose father has been a trainer for various MMA champions.

Maharashtra’s Malhar Bhosale and Rajkumar Wagh, Hyderabad’s Jayanth Gunji, Suresh Pasham and Samuel, Tamil Nadu’s Hashir and Pradish as well as Paras Chauhan from Gujarat are the other boxers.

The series is promoted by Devraj Das along with Salil Acharya, a radio jockey, host and anchor.

Das, who is the founder of Marine Pro Boxing Promotions, has also worked with boxing organisations in South East Asia as well as the International Boxing Association.

"Indian boxers have the potential to make a big impact on the pro-boxing circuit not just in Asia but also in Europe that many dream of living the western boxing dream," Das said.