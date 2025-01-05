17-member Indian squad named for Physically Disabled Champions Trophy

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Vikrant Ravindra Keni was on Sunday named as captain of the 17-member Indian squad for the Physically Disabled Champions Trophy, beginning in Sri Lanka from January 12.

The tournament for the physically disabled players is being held for the first time since 2019 and India will begin their campaign with a clash against Pakistan on the opening day.

The DCCI's national selection panel picked the team after an intensive training camp in Jaipur under head coach Rohit Jalani.

"It is a very balanced team which is equipped to take on any opponent," Jalani said.

The Squad: Vikrant Ravindra Keni (captain), Ravindra Gopinath Sante (vice-captain), Yogender Singh (wk), Akhil Reddy, Radhika Prasad, Dependra Singh (wk), Akash Anil Patil, Sunny Goyat, Pawan Kumar, Jithendra, Narendra, Rajesh, Nikhil Manhas, Amir Hassan, Majid Magray, Kunal Dattatray Phanase and Surendra. PTI PDS PDS AT AT