17-year-old Anmol Kharb wins first singles international title in Belgium

Leuven (Belgium), Sep 14 (PTI) India's 17-year-old Anmol Kharb on Saturday clinched her first international title in women's singles as she beat Denmark's Amalie Schulz in a hard-fought final in the Belgian International badminton tournament here.

Kharb, who made it to the main draw through the qualifying round, won 24-22 12-21 21-10 over her seventh-seeded opponent in the summit clash that lasted 59 minutes.

The tournament is an international challenge event.

She had earlier beaten another Danish player Irina Amalie Andersen in the semifinals on Friday.

Hailing from Faridabad, Kharb was a member of the Indian team that won gold in the 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships.

She is currently ranked 222 in the world. PTI PDS AM PDS AM AM