19,000 athletes of DAV Institutions to take part in DAV National Sports Festival

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) A total of 19,000 athletes and coaches from 22 states of DAV Institutions will participate in the inaugural DAV National Sports festival to be held here from December 2 to 4.

The event will be held across 30 disciplines for DAV students at six venues of the National Capital Region (NCR) -- Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, CWG Khel Gaon, Yamuna Sports Complex, Chatrasal Stadium unit at East Vinod Nagar, Mahamaya Stadium and Noida indoor and outdoor Stadium.

The event will be held in in U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories for boys and girls.

A grand opening ceremony of the event was held at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on Monday.

The event was graced by Padma Shri Punam Suri, president DAV College Managing Committee as the chief guest and also had Olympian hockey player Ashok Dhyan Chand, son of hockey great Major Dhyan Chand.

Teams from various states of country participated in a synchronized march past, showcasing their unity and team spirit.

"It's a sports festival. We started it a few years back at the state level but this is first-ever national level event. Sportsmanship is very important for character building. Sports also become a career option for children," Suri said during the occasion.

"It is because of the FIT India slogan that he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) gave us that we have started working on this project."