1st ODI: Jemimah, Vastrakar score half-centuries as India Women score 282/8 against Australia

Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Middle-order batters Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar scored fine half-centuries, and shared a 68-run partnership, to help India post an imposing 282 for 8 in their opening ODI against Australia Women here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Jemimah scored 82 off 77 deliveries, while Vastrakar remained unbeaten on 62 off just 46 balls as the two ensured a huge total for India at the Wankhede Stadium.

Opener Yastika Bhatia (49) was the other notable contributor for the hosts.

Australia spinner Georgia Wareham and Ashleigh Gardner grabbed two wickets each for the visitors.

Earlier, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat in the first of the three-match series, with an unwell vice-captain Smriti Mandhana missing out.

Brief scores: India Women 282 for 8 in 50 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 82, Pooja Vastrakar 62 not out; Georgia Wareham 2/55, Ashleigh Gardner 2/63). PTI AM AM APA APA