1st T20I Scoreboard: India vs Australia

Visakhapatnam, Nov 23 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the first T20I between India and Australia here on Thursday.

Australia Innings: Steven Smith run out 52 Matthew Short b Bishnoi 13 Josh Inglis c Jaiswal b Prasidh 110 Marcus Stoinis not out 7 Tim David not out 19 Extras (LB-2, NB-1, W-4) 7 Total: (For three wickets in 20 overs) 208 Fall of Wickets: 1-31, 2-161, 3-180 Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-41-0, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-50-1, Axar Patel 4-0-32-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-54-1, Mukesh Kumar 4-0-29-0. (MORE) PTI TAP