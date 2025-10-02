1st Test: India vs West Indies, Day 1 Lunch scoreboard

Ahmedabad, Oct 2 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day one of the opening Test between India and West Indies here on Thursday.

West Indies: John Campbell c Dhruv Jurel b Bumrah 8 Tagenarine Chanderpaul c Dhruv Jurel b Siraj 0 Alick Athanaze c Rahul b Siraj 12 Brandon King b Siraj 13 Roston Chase batting 22 Shai Hope b Kuldeep Yadav 26 Extras: (B-4, LB-5) 9 Total:(For 5 wickets in 23.2 Overs) 90 Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-20, 3-39, 4-42, 5-90.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 8-3-24-1, Mohammed Siraj 7-3-19-3, Nitish Kumar Reddy 4-1-16-0, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-15-0, Kuldeep Yadav 1.2-0-7-1. PTI APA APA