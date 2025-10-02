1st Test: India vs West Indies, Day 1 scoreboard

Ahmedabad, Oct 2 (PTI) Scoreboard on day one of the opening Test between India and West Indies here on Thursday.

West Indies 1st Innings: John Campbell c Dhruv Jurel b Bumrah 8 Tagenarine Chanderpaul c Dhruv Jurel b Siraj 0 Alick Athanaze c Rahul b Siraj 12 Brandon King b Siraj 13 Roston Chase c Jurel b Mohammed Siraj 24 Shai Hope b Kuldeep Yadav 26 Justin Greaves b Bumrah 32 Khary Pierre lbw b Washington Sundar 11 Jomel Warrican c Dhruv Jurel b Kuldeep Yadav 8 Johann Layne b Bumrah 1 Jayden Seales batting 6 Extras: (B-9, LB-6, W-5, NB-1) 21 Total: (All out in 44.1 Overs) 162 Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-20, 3-39, 4-42, 5-90, 6-105, 7-144, 8-150, 9-153, 10-162 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 14-3-42-3, Mohammed Siraj 14-3-40-4, Nitish Kumar Reddy 4-1-16-0, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-15-0, Kuldeep Yadav 6.1-0-25-2.

India 1st Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Hope b Seales 36 KL Rahul batting 53 Sai Sudharsan lbw b Chase 7 Shubman Gill batting 18 Extras: (B-4, LB-1, W-1, NB-1) 7 Total: (For 2 wickets in 38 overs) 121 Fall of Wickets: 68-1, 90-2 Bowling: Jayden Seales 8-2-21-1, Johann Layne 6-0-14-0, Justin Greaves 4-2-19-0, Jomel Warrican 6-2-21-0, Khary Pierre 9-0-25-0, Roston Chase 5-0-16-1.