1st Test: India vs West Indies, Day 1 Tea scoreboard

Ahmedabad, Oct 2 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day one of the opening Test between India and West Indies here on Thursday.

West Indies: John Campbell c Dhruv Jurel b Bumrah 8 Tagenarine Chanderpaul c Dhruv Jurel b Siraj 0 Alick Athanaze c Rahul b Siraj 12 Brandon King b Siraj 13 Roston Chase c Jurel b Mohammed Siraj 24 Shai Hope b Kuldeep Yadav 26 Justin Greaves b Bumrah 32 Khary Pierre lbw b Washington Sundar 11 Jomel Warrican c Dhruv Jurel b Kuldeep Yadav 8 Johann Layne b Bumrah 1 Jayden Seales batting 6 Extras: (B-9, LB-6, W-5, NB-1) 21 Total: (All out in 44.1 Overs) 162 Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-20, 3-39, 4-42, 5-90, 6-105, 7-144, 8-150, 9-153, 10-162 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 14-3-42-3, Mohammed Siraj 14-3-40-4, Nitish Kumar Reddy 4-1-16-0, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-15-0, Kuldeep Yadav 6.1-0-25-2. PTI APA APA