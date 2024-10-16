Sports

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Rain washes out opening session at Bengaluru

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
The pitch covered during rains on the first day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024.

The pitch covered during rains on the first day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024.

Bengaluru: Rain of varying intensity washed out the first session of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday.

Even the toss, which was scheduled at 9 AM, could not take place as rain came down relentlessly over the city from morning.

There was a smattering of spectators at the stadium despite the inclement weather.

But the only moment of excitement for them was the sighting of star batter Virat Kohli and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who went for an indoor net session along with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

Test Cricket Bengaluru Rains India Vs New Zealand
Subscribe