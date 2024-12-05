1st WODI Scoreboard: India vs Australia

Brisbane, Dec 5 (PT) Scoreboard of the first Women's ODI between India and Australia here on Thursday.

India Women: Priya Punia c Gardner b Schutt 3 Smriti Mandhana c Mooney b Schutt 8 Harleen Deol c Sutherland b Gardner 19 Harmanpreet Kaur lbw b Sutherland 17 Jemimah Rodrigues b Garth 23 Richa Ghosh c Garth b Schutt 14 Deepti Sharma run out 1 Saima Thakor c Litchfield b Schutt 4 Titas Sadhu c Litchfield b King 2 Priya Mishra b Schutt 0 Renuka Singh not out 0 Extras: (LB-3, W-6) 9 Total: (All out, 34.2 overs) 100 Fall of wkts: 1-9, 2-19, 3-42, 4-62, 5-89, 6-92, 7-97, 8-100, 9-100.

Bowling: Megan Schutt 6.2-1-19-5, Kim Garth 8-1-20-1, Ellyse Perry 3-0-13-0, Ashleigh Gardner 7-0-14-1, Annabel Sutherland 5-0-13-1, Alana King 5-1-18-1.

Australia Women: Phoebe Litchfield c Kaur b Renuka Singh 35 Georgia Voll not out 46 Ellyse Perry c Ghosh b Renuka Singh 1 Beth Mooney c Rodrigues b Renuka Singh 1 Annabel Sutherland c Mandhana b Priya Mishra 6 Ashleigh Gardner st Ghosh b Priya Mishra 8 Tahlia McGrath not out 4 Extras: (LB-1) 1 Total: (For 5 wkts, 16.2 overs) 102 Fall of wkts: 1-48, 2-50, 3-52, 4-77, 5-97.

Bowling: Renuka Singh 7-0-45-3, Saima Thakor 3-0-18-0, Titas Sadhu 4.2-0-27-0, Priya Mishra 2-0-11-2. PTI AM AM AM