1st Women ODI: In-form India hold all aces against West Indies

Vadodara, Dec 21 (PTI) India will be eager to exploit their recent form and a historical advantage to subdue the West Indies in the three-match Women ODI series, beginning here with the first contest on Sunday.

India notched up their first home T20I series win in over five years with a 2-1 victory over the Caribbeans in Mumbai earlier this week.

Dating back to 2017, India also hold a significant 4-1 head-to-head lead over the Windies in ODIs.

The lone worry for India will be the fitness of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed the last two T20Is with a knee niggle.

Smriti Mandhana led India in Harmanpreet's absence and she made a strong impression too in the T20Is, striking three fifties in a row.

The graceful left-hander will be keen to continue in the same vein in the one-dayers as well. Her form in the last 10 ODIs is outstanding, scoring 599 runs at an average of 60 while striking at 98.

But India's batting has more depth to it beyond these two seasoned players.

Jemimah Rodrigues has shown signs of returning to her run-making ways, and Richa Ghosh showed her ability to rip apart a bowling unit with a breezy fifty in the third T20I.

The addition of Tejal Hasabnis and Harleen Deol will add some more meat to the middle-order.

India's bowling unit has a fine blend of youth and experience and they could be a handy force in the newly-constructed Kotambi Stadium here, which is hosting its first international match.

The likes of Deepti Sharma, who has taken 15 wickets in her last 10 matches, Renuka Singh and Saima Thakor can rattle the West Indies on an unfamiliar pitch.

India will also have the option of fielding the impressive young pacer Titas Sadhu here.

West Indies' biggest hopes to counter a strong Indian bowling unit will be skipper Hayley Matthews and veterans Deandra Dottin and Shemaine Campbelle.

Matthews' seven matches this season have produced 308 runs at an average of 45.

But the visiting bowlers will have to raise their game several notches to stop a strong Indian batting line-up.

Squads (from): India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Renuka Singh Thakur.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Nerissa Crafton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams.

Match starts at 1.30 pm. PTI UNG AM 7/21/2024 AM AM