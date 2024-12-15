1st Women''s T20I: India post 195/4 against West Indies

Navi Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) Half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues powered India to 195 for four against West Indies in the first women's T20I of their three-match series here on Sunday.

Mandhana hit two sixes and seven fours during her 33-ball 54, her 28th fifty in the T20I format to give India a brisk start after West Indies elected to bowl.

After Smriti's departure, Jemimah kept the momentum going to top-score for India with a 35-ball 73 (9x4, 2x6).

Brief Scores: India 195/4; 20 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 73, Smriti Mandhana 54; Karishma Ramharack 2/18) vs West Indies. PTI TAP ATK