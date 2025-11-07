2017 changed women's cricket in India, World Cup triumph has left us numb: Sneh Rana

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) Indian women's World Cup-winning team member Sneh Rana said on Friday that 2017 was the year which changed the complexion of the game in the country and became the driving force for a massive surge in the popularity of women's cricket.

The spinner played a key role in India's progress to the World Cup final, though she was not a part of the playing XI in the title clash against South Africa, which India won to clinch their maiden global crown.

"When I started my cricket career, people thought it (women's cricket) does not exist, and we did not get that many opportunities and facilities. In fact women's cricket was not event under the BCCI (control)," said Rana during the CNBC TV18 Global Leadership Summit on Friday.

"It came under them in 2006 and thereon changes started to happen in women's cricket, matches started being televised. Before that Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Anjum Chopra and so many others... not many people knew them.

"But after BCCI took women's cricket in its fold, it started getting recognition and the drastic change came after the 2017 World Cup. The growth after that is massive," said Rana.

The 2017 Women's World Cup final at Lord's between India and England was truly a landmark moment for India as the team led by Mithali Raj gave the hosts a tough time before losing by just nine runs.

Rana said the title-winning moment in Navi Mumbai was "surreal" which left the entire team "numb".

"It still has not sunk in. We have waited for so many years to lift that Cup and we have manifested so many things." She said the team was determined to win the Cup after the support staff was left behind when the squad was invited to meet King Charles during India's tour of England earlier this year.

"A little story... when we went to England and met King Charles, but a few of our support staff was left behind so we manifested that 'Ok, they couldn't meet the King but we will lift the trophy and we will meet our PM (Narendra Modi) along with out supports staff.

"We had manifested it there in England and we are really happy that we created that moment and gave happiness to the nation," added Rana.

Rana said she had made a "note" on September 27 where she had drawn the World Cup and inscribed that India wold win the trophy this time around.

"There is a lot of power in manifestation. Personally, I made a note... World Cup and Champions Trophy drawn on the note. And I had written that we will win them. I made that note on September 27. I have the picture of the note on my phone, so when we finally achieved it, I felt it (manifestation) has some power," said Rana.

Charismatic opener Shafali Verma, whose blazing 87 in the final helped India win the contest with ease, said the victory had motivated the team to win the Cup every single time.

"Now we have to make it a habit to win the Cup every single time. I am from Haryana, so absolutely there is a different 'josh' altogether to win and from the day we are born we are taught to aim for the top, and think about winning. If you have a winning mindset, you will standout in the crowd," said Shafali.

The young opener added that the current team was reaping the fruits of the hard work put in by the previous generation of players.

"We are living a golden period, but we are here because of them (the previous generation of cricketers). My motivation is Sachin sir. My dad said 'look up to him and you will stand out in the crowd," added Shafali. PTI AM AM KHS KHS