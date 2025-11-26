2030 CWG infrastructure will be ready well before time: Indian delegation

Glasgow, Nov 26 (PTI) India's officials asserted on Wednesday that the country will put in place the infrastructure to stage the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad well before time, even as organisers consider an October window for the centenary edition.

After Ahmedabad was formally awarded hosting rights of the 2030 CWG during Commonwealth Sport's general assembly, the delegation, led by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief PT Usha, said the country is well prepared this time to tackle "some challenges" faced in the run-up to the 2010 Delhi Games.

"2010 Games (in Delhi) were one of the best that were hosted, but there were some challenges. This time we are well prepared. The funding has been secured, budget has been meticulously worked out, most of the venues are already ready. We are very confident that we will deliver the Games which would be remembered in years to come," said Ashwani Kumar, Principal Secretary (Sports) in the Gujarat government.

"We have existing venues which are capable of hosting Commonwealth Games event today with some modifications here and there. The new venues we are going to built will be finished by late 2028 or early 2029.

"We are going to come up with some new venues and construction is going to begin and we are very confident that it will be over by end of 2028 or early 2029. And we are going to use these venues for World Police and Fire Games in October 2029. So that kind of uncertainty is not there." He also added that the organising committee for the 2030 CWG will be formed within a month.

"We are going to come up with two major sports infrastructure projects. One is SVP Sports Enclave, which will have arena, aquatic facility and tennis court. We are also going to come up with Police Academy Sports Hub, which will have athletics stadium, shooting centre and arena and high-performance centre.

"Funding has been secured by the government for both the projects. The construction is likely to begin by April 2026 and we will be completing it by end of 2028 or early 2029. We are also going to host World Police and Fire Games in October 2029, which will have participation of more than 9,500 fire and police personnel from all across the globe." Kumar said the aim is to make Ahmedabad the sports capital of India and showcase it in the country's bid for the 2036 Olympics.

"So these facilities will be prepared well in time for 2030 Games and we are very confident and we have done good homework as a team. The twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar has a population of about 10 million and we have aspiration to become the sports capital of the country." He also underlined the responsibility of delivering a Games "which are sustainable and can be taken forward for next 100 years".

"In consultation with Commonwealth Sport, we are trying to make it a sustainable Games financially and otherwise also. I would like to assure you that these Games are going to be one of the best Commonwealth Games that you have seen." October is preferred window for 2030 Games ============================= Asked about the preferred window for the 2030 Games, Kumar said, "We have not yet formally announced the month in which we are going to go for the Games. But October is the preferred season of the year when the weather is a little mild and it would be optimising the kind of performance of athletes as well as maximising the fan experience also.

"But we will work very closely with Commonwealth Sport to come up with exact dates. Ahmedabad is a city of festivities. They celebrate life in a big way and we have a nine-day-long Navratri Garba festival followed by 20 days gap and then there is Diwali celebration going on from maybe Akshaya Tritiya and Dhanteras to Labh Pancham.

"So, for seven days, the city celebrates everything. So, we have some window but we will work very closely with Commonwealth Sport to come up with exact dates when these Games will be hosted in 2030." The 2010 Delhi Games were also held in October.

Kumar, however, said that the organisers "would not want to overcommit" on anything and would try to learn from the past editions of the Games elsewhere in the world.

"When the team (from Commonwealth Sport) visited Ahmedabad, they saw the existing sporting facilities that we have, the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Veer Savarkar Multi-Sports Complex, the sports facility that we have at Eka Arena Transstadia, the sports facility that we have at Gujarat University and IIT Gandhinagar, and many more places like we have a good stadium in Vadodara and Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar is a great venue where we can host some of the events.

"And the team was convinced, we are convinced that even with existing sports infrastructure facilities that we have in the city of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, we would be able to host the Games.

"But we don't want to overcommit on anything, and would rather learn from the past editions of the Games elsewhere in the world." PTI PDS PDS AH AH