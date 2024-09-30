2036 Oly vision: Army hosts sports conclave to align efforts

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) As India sets its sight on hosting the 2036 Olympics, the Army on Monday hosted a sports conclave here that serves as a crucial platform to align efforts and contribute to this national mission with a "comprehensive roadmap".

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Union Minister of Labour and Employment & Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Rajasthan minister Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (retd) attended the event, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The Army Sports Conclave, with an emphasis on fostering collaboration with various national stakeholders, stressed the importance of drawing up collaborative strategies with the Indian Olympics Association, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and national sports federations to enhance India's global sporting aspirations, it said.

The Army hosted the much-anticipated conclave, highlighting its role in India's sporting ecosystem. As India sets its sight on hosting the 2036 Olympics, the Army Sports Conclave serves as a crucial platform to align efforts and contribute to this national mission, it added.

The Indian armed forces have a long and distinguished tradition of contributing to the country's sporting achievements, particularly in prestigious international competitions such as the Asian Games and the Olympics.

"Recognising the critical role played by sports in promoting national pride, fitness, and international prestige, the armed forces have consistently invested in nurturing athletes. Indian Army's Mission Olympics Wing was established in 2001, under which a total of 9,000 sportspersons are training at 28 different sports nodes," the ministry said.

In collaboration with SAI, there are total of 18 Boys Sports Companies and two Girls Sports Companies across India for nurturing the talent from a young age of 9-16 years. Additionally, a Paralympic Node is established to motivate and train soldiers with disability for paralympic sports, the statement said.

Through the establishment of specialised, comprehensive training regimes, and infrastructure, the Indian Army has supported the careers of numerous athletes and sportspersons who have won accolades on global platforms, the ministry said.

In the inaugural address, Union Minister Mandaviya, praised the Indian Army for its indispensable contribution to India's sports ecosystem. He highlighted the necessity of a "joint multi-agency effort to promote sports across the country".M Mandaviya discussed creation of a "comprehensive roadmap" for success in Olympics, which includes both short-term five-year plans and long-term 25-year strategies to nurture talent from grassroots to elite levels, the statement said.

Col Rathore (retd) highlighted the government's initiatives to bolster sports, notably through the 'Khelo India' programme for games.

He outlined a vision for India to achieve maximum Olympics medals by 2036, advocating for the creation of centres of excellence for sports. He also acknowledged the Army's contribution in promoting sports culture and mentioned that the force emerges as one of the top medal-winning entity in the nation.

The conclave drew valuable insights from former athletes and Olympians, including celebrated ones such as Anju Bobby George, Mary Kom, and Tarundeep Rai, all of whom shared their personal experiences and perspectives on what it takes to excel at the highest levels of sports.

Drawing from their experiences, the conclave underscored the need for sports education, sharing of resources at national level and best practices across the sports ecosystem.

The deliberations were carried out for integration of sports science at grassroot level, harnessing of talent of retired athletes and a multi-pronged approach custom made for Indian sports integrating both physical and mental preparation of athletes aspiring to compete in the 2036 Olympics, the ministry said.

The conclave thoroughly explored strategies for harnessing India's sports potential with a focus on future Olympics, emphasising the need to "elevate technical standards" for achieving excellence.

A collaborative effort involving the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the Indian Army, SAI, Sports Federation of India and other key stakeholders provided valuable insights, leading to the formulation of a comprehensive roadmap preparation for Olympics.

The collective discussions laid the groundwork for actionable steps to ensure India's success on the global stage, it added. PTI KND NB NB