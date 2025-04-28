21 Indian boxers to fight for gold at Junior Asian Championships

Amman (Jordan), Apr 28 (PTI) India continued its strong showing at Junior Asian Championships with seven more boxers, including six women, booking their place in the U-17 finals here.

India has secured 43 medals so far, with 21 boxers across the U-15 and U-17 categories set to fight for gold.

The U-17 women boxers delivered an overall dominant display, led by Ahaana Sharma (50kg), who stormed into the final with a first-round knockout victory over Kyrgyzstan’s Akmaral Amantaieva on Sunday.

Khushi Chand (44–46kg) edged Ukraine’s Oleksandra Cherevata 3-2, while Jannat (54kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg), Harsika (63kg), and Anshika (80+kg) also registered commanding wins to confirm their places in the final bouts.

In the men’s U-17 section, Devansh (80kg) produced a composed performance to defeat Vietnam’s Nguyen Trong Tien 4-1 and secure his spot in the final.

This is the first event organised by Asian Boxing, endorsed by both the Olympic Council of Asia and the newly-formed World Boxing.