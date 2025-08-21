25 players out of 35 probables training under Jamil in camp for CAFA Nations Cup

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (PTI) With Mohun Bagan Super Giant refusing to release their players, newly-appointed India head coach Khalid Jamil was left with 25 men out of the 35 he has called for the national camp ahead of CAFA Nations Cup in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The camp began on August 16 with 22 players but after six days and five training sessions, 11 players are yet to join it. Three players joined a few days ago, but one of them is not in the original 35. India face co-host Tajikistan on August 29 in Hisor in their opening match.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant did not release their seven players -- Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vishal Kaith -- on the ground that it was not mandatory to do that since the tournament was not being held in the FIFA international window.

The Kolkata giants did this despite bowing out of the Durand Cup on August 17.

Jamshedpur FC players Manvir Singh and Albino Gomes -- who were in the original 35 -- as well as new addition Muhammed Uvais from Punjab FC joined the camp on Monday to take the numbers to 25.

East Bengal lost their Durand Cup semifinal match on Wednesday but it is still not clear when the three players from the club -- Anwar Ali, Jeakson Singh and Naorem Mahesh Singh -- will join the camp, with just a few days left for the team's departure.

Jithin MS is the lone NorthEast United player called up for the national camp and his club has made it to the Durand Cup final to be played on Saturday.

Meanwhile, there are four first-timers in Jamil's camp of 25 players -- defenders Alex Saji, Sunil Benchamin, Muhammed Uvais, and forward Manvir Singh.

Jamil has kept a keen eye on the Durand Cup, hoping the remaining players will be made available by their respective clubs.

"My doors are always open to every player. Some players may not be in the squad right now because I want to try a few other less-tested ones, but rest assured, we will bring our best available squad for the Asian Cup qualifiers," Jamil said.

Manvir, the 24-year-old forward, who has been called up for the first time, said he has been waiting for this moment for quite some time.

"I've waited six years to put on this jersey once again," he said in an All India Football Federation (AIFF) release.

The last time he was a part of the national team setup was back in 2019, when he represented the India U19s in the AFC U19 Championship (now Asian Cup) Qualifiers.

"As a striker in India, I know how difficult it is to get a chance. I got that during the Durand Cup and gave my best," said Manvir.

"Now I feel like I have another chance, and I cannot afford to miss it. I have played under the coach (Khalid Jamil), and he knows my capabilities. I've just promised myself that if he gives me a chance, I have to take it, I must repay his trust." Army man Sunil Benchamin got his maiden national camp call-up at the age of 32. The last player from the Army to don the Blue Tigers jersey was forward Subir Sarkar exactly four decades ago.

Full-back Muhammed Uvais, who earned a maiden national call-up, did not appear in the original list of 35 probables. However, his performance during the Durand Cup was enough to convince head coach Jamil.

"I think my performances with Punjab FC played a big role (in the call-up). It's surreal to be called up to the national camp. Back home, everyone is proud," he said.

Goalkeeper Albino Gomes has undergone a national camp in the past. However, it has been nine years since the 31-year-old last attended it.