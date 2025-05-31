25th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle to be commemorated as special Tiranga Rally

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will lead the landmark 25th edition of the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative termed the Tiranga Rally, a nationwide event that will also honour the Indian armed forces this Sunday.

Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, grappler Sarita Mor, former cricketer and selector Saba Karim, and Bollywood actor Sharvari will join Mandaviya at Delhi leg of the rally, which will be flagged off from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here.

A footfall of over 1,200 cyclists in the national capital is expected and simultaneously, over 2,000 locations across the nation will lend hand in organising the events.

With World Bicycle Day scheduled for June 3, Sunday's event will not only reinforce the message of cycling's big role in fitness but also serve as a collective tribute to India's armed forces.

As part of the event, the Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will flag off the Bhubaneswar edition of the Tiranga Rally, further signifying the pan-India importance of the initiative.

The Tiranga Rally will mark a high point in the Fit India movement's efforts to make fitness accessible, inclusive, and patriotic.

With roads across the nation turning into open-air cycling tracks and families, students, influencers, and senior citizens joining in, the initiative is building a culture of health that spreads over various demographics and scenic locations in the country.

Since its inception in December 2024, the Sundays on Cycle initiative has witnessed phenomenal reach — having touched over 5,500 locations and seeing participation from more than 3 lakh citizens.

The movement has also garnered over 3.44 billion digital impressions, with support pouring in from icons like Sania Mirza, Milind Soman, Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Imtiaz Ali, Shankar Mahadevan, and the legendary Dara Singh, among others.

Several Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres as well as Khelo India Centres (KICs) feature community-focused fitness activities such as zumba, rope-skipping, guided yoga sessions, and free health check-ups by experts from the National Centre of Sports Sciences and Research (NCSSR) during the Sundays on Cycle events.