"#269, signing off": Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test Cricket

New Delhi: Indian batsman Virat Kohli, in a post on his Instagram handle, announced his retirement from Test Cricket.

"It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life...I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile," said Virat Kohli in his Instagram post.

Kohli further said, "There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.

As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for."

"I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," said Kohli in a tearful adieu to Test career.

36-year-old Kohli's Test retirement comes after Rohit Sharma decided to hang up his boots earlier this week.

The former India captain has 9,230 runs in 123 Tests at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries. He is also India's most successful Test captain ever, having led the country to 40 wins out of 68 Tests.

The megastar's last Test assignment was a largely underwhelming tour of Australia in which he managed just one hundred. He ends his career well short of the 10,000 run mark, which was at one stage considered a formality.

The right-hander nonetheless signs off as a giant of the format with seven double hundreds, the highest for an Indian and well ahead of the iconic duo of Sunil Gavaskar (4), Sachin Tendulkar (6), Virender Sehwag (6) and Rahul Dravid (5).

At a time when T20 leagues became the most sought after and watched showpiece in international cricket, Kohli's aura played a significant role in keeping fans hooked to Test cricket.

This was acknowledged by no less than Sir Viv Richards, with whom he was often compared.

His retirement continues the exodus of Indian bigwigs from the Test arena. Ravichandran Ashwin (in December) and Rohit Sharma (last week) are the others to have called it quits in the format.