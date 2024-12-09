27 men, 13 women part of Indian elite field at 25k Kolkata Run

Kolkata, Dec 9 (PTI) As many as 27 men and 13 women will represent the Indian elite field at the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata Run here on December 15.

Advertisment

The event offers equal prize money for the Indian elite men and women winners with the top three in each category pocketing Rs 2,75,000, Rs 2,00,000, and Rs 1,50,000 respectively.

"The Indian Elite men and women runners will also be further incentivised by an Event Record Bonus of Rs 1,00,000 each," said the organisers in a statement.

Avinash Sable holds the current event record in the Indian elite men's category, with a time of 1:15:17s, and L Suriya holds it among women clocking 1:26:53s. Sanjeevani Jadhav will be the pre-race favourite in the women's field. She recently won the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2024 and also earned a silver medal at the Asian Cross Country Championship. PTI BS SSC SSC