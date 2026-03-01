2nd ODI between Pakistan Shaheens, England Lions called off in Abu Dhabi

Karachi (PTI): The second one day match of the ongoing series between Pakistan Shaheens and England Lions was called off in Abu Dhabi on Saturday due to the prevailing security situation in the region.

A Pakistan Cricket Board official confirmed that the match, scheduled to be played today, was cancelled and all players and team officials have been instructed to remain indoors at their hotel as a precautionary measure.

The decision was taken following advice from the England and Wales Cricket Board in view of the escalating situation in Abu Dhabi.

“There will be no practice session as well and the team has been advised to remain indoors,” the official said, adding that the safety and security of players and support staff remains the top priority.

The PCB is in regular contact with the ECB and continues to monitor the situation closely.

The board will decide on the future of the series once Middle East airspace reopens, including whether to bring the Shaheens squad back to Pakistan or continue with the remaining fixtures depending on the security scenario.

The disruption follows coordinated military strikes launched by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28, which prompted retaliatory missile fire by Tehran across parts of the Gulf and forced several countries to shut or restrict their airspace.