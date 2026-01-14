2nd ODI Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand in Rajkot

Rajkot, Jan 14 (PTI) Scoreboard from the second ODI between India and New Zealand at Niranjan Shah Stadium, here on Wednesday.

India: Rohit Sharma c Young b Clarke 24 Shubman Gill c Mitchell b Jamieson 56 Virat Kohli b Clarke 23 Shreyas Iyer c Bracewell b Clarke 8 KL Rahul not out 112 Ravindra Jadeja c & b Bracewell 27 Nitish Kumar Reddy c Phillips b Foulkes 20 Harshit Rana c Bracewell b Lennox 2 Mohammed Siraj not out 2 Extras: (LB-2, NB-1, WD-7) 10 Total (For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 284 Fall of wickets: 1-70, 2-99, 3-115, 4-118, 5-191, 6-248, 7-256.

Bowling: Kyle Jamieson 10-2-70-1, Zak Foulkes 9-0-67-1, Kristian Clarke 8-0-56-3, Jayden Lennox 10-0-42-1, Michael Bracewell 10-1-34-1, Glenn Phillips 3-0-13-0.