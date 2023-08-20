2nd T20I: India put into bat after Ireland win toss

Dublin, Aug 20 (PTI) Ireland captain Paul Stirling won the toss and opted to bat in the second T20 International against India on Sunday.

Both teams are fielding unchanged eleven. India won first game by two runs courtesy DLS method.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ravi Bishnoi. Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White. PTI KHS DDV