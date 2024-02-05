2nd Test: India register series-levelling 106-run win over England

Visakhapatnam: India dismissed England for 292 runs in their second innings on day four to register a series-levelling 106-run win in the second Test here on Monday.

Resuming at 194 for six, England lost the remaining four wickets in the post-lunch session to be bowled out in 69.2 overs as India levelled the five-match series 1-1.

While England skipper Ben Stokes (11) was run out, Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Ben Foakes (36) and Tom Hartley (36), while Mukesh Kumar removed Shoaib Bashir (0).

In the morning session, India took five wickets with R Ashwin (3/72) claiming two and Kuldeep Yadav (1/60) and Axar Patel (1/75) accounted for one each.

R Ashwin stayed one wicket away from completing 500 Test wickets after his three-wicket haul.

Zak Crawley was the most successful batter for England, scoring a 132-ball 73.

England were 67 for one at stumps on day 3.

India had scored 396 and 255 in their two innings, while England were dismissed for 253 in their first essay.

India had lost the opening Test by 28 runs in Hyderabad.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 396 England 1st innings: 253 India 2nd innings: 255.

England 2nd innings: 292 allouut in 69.2 overs (Zak Crawley 73, Ben Foakes 36; R Ashwin 3/72, Jasprit Bumrah 3/46).