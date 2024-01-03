2nd Test: South Africa opt to bat, India bring in Jadeja and Mukesh

Cape Town: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second and final Test here on Wednesday.

India have made a couple of changes with Ravindra Jadeja replacing Ravichandran Ashiwn and Mukesh Kumar coming in for Shardul Thakur.

Dean Elgar, who is playing his final Test, is leading South Africa in the absence of regular skipper Temba Bavuma, who suffered a hamstring strain during the opening game in Centurion.

The Proteas have made three changes with wicketkeeper-batter Tristan Stubbs making his Test debut. Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj have also been included in the playing XI while Bavuma, Keegan Petersen and Gerald Coetzee miss out.

South African lead the two-Test series 1-0.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Mukesh Kumar.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi.